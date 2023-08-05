Farmland, water and ice are local features that will make the Du Quoin State Fair in southern Illinois unique again during its annual run from Friday, Aug. 25 to Monday, Sept. 4.

The fair, which was created in 1923 to feature horse shows and draw tourists, has a unique personality, with 800 acres leased farmland and a lake which allows for ski shows as part of the entertainment at the fairgrounds.

This year “Fairy Tales on Ice” will be a feature on family night, Aug. 25. The show on synthetic ice will be popular with all ages, says Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager.

The “Thank a Farmer” walk-through of the seed-to-table display is also popular at the fair, Gross says, as are the home show, lifestyle exhibits, and the Grand Stand lineup.

In livestock shows, swine is the “fastest-growing" portion, says Danette Mohr, who is in charge of competitive events at the fair. She says Lake Land College students have been a big booster for the growth of the livestock shows.

“Youth from the central part of Illinois are starting to come down here,” Gross says.

Closer to Du Quoin, students from Rend Lake College in Ina and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Edwardsville are also competitive here.

“Beef cattle and sheep competitions are also up,” Mohr says.

Dairy competitors have declined a little in recent years while other classes have risen, so the livestock classes offered at the 2024 may reflect those trends, she says.

The state has run the Du Quoin fair for 37 years. It celebrated its 100th year in 2022, and had a heyday from 1957 to 1980 when it was “Home of the Hambletonian,” harness racing’s version of the “Kentucky Derby.” Auto racing, tractor pulls and big-name entertainers including Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, Sonny and Cher have drawn big crowds over the years.

This year, Labor Day will be celebrated on Sept. 4 with Larry the Cable Guy heading up the evening program.