CLINTON, Ill. — Like any farm that opens itself to visitors, Mariah and Greg Anderson are always adding new things to keep people coming back.

The latest additions at Triple M Farm: Mariah’s Mums & More, more activities for kids and more snacks.

“We listen to what people tell us,” Mariah says.

As many as 5,000 people pour onto the Clinton County, Illinois, farm for Mum Fest in September, which also includes 75 vendors. The event is clearly a star attraction on their farm. The website is already counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the annual event.

Other special events draw people, including National Ice Cream Sundae Day, Jeep Day, butterfly releases, a back-to-school bash, and the Watermelon Crawl.

Pick-your-own strawberries and flowers are also big draws.

The public says they wanted more snacks, so the Andersons introduced a food truck.

“That was our mum trailer,” Greg says, pointing to the cleverly converted snack center. In this, its first year, the taste of the farm includes breakfast donuts, ice cream, melon plates and barbecue samplers.

They make their own donuts and other treats, with indoor seating available in their country store which features the work of other makers.

A Bubble Bar is among the new activities for kids this year as well as more games and playground equipment. As before, face painters and balloon artists add to the fun on family days.

The farm keeps evolving. At first the Andersons worked full-time off the farm until it grew to the point that they both work full-time here. A CSA (community support agriculture) program offering produce and flowers was a mainstay at one point, but now the heart of the business is agritourism.

As well as offering experiential agriculture on their farm, they now supply items for other agritourism businesses. It all started with mums. The couple has supplied the colorful flowers to pumpkin farms in the fall to add pizzazz to their events.

About four years ago they started offering mum kits to other agribusinesses. Orchards, pumpkin farms and agritourism sites buy the kits and grow their own mums for décor and to sell. The kits contain between 800 and 1,200 mums, directions and supplies.

“We only have so much real estate,” Greg says of the farm’s 15 acres. Now that they sell kits, other farms can grow the flowers, freeing up more space at Triple M Farm.

With the kit, comes the expertise of how to do it right.

“It takes about three years to grow mums successfully,” Mariah says.

Among their kit customers are Radar Family Farms in Normal, Illinois, which brings thousands of visitors to their central Illinois farm during pumpkin and corn maze season. Pumpkin Creek Farms in Sherman, about 15 minutes from Springfield, Illinois, which welcomes visitors to their pumpkin patch, hay rides, and corn maze in September and October, is another buyer of Mariah’s mum kits, as is Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass in southern Illinois.

At Triple M Farm, the pick-your-own flower experience may include a visit to the Bouquet Barn to select a vase and get advice in arranging.

The farm-to-table dinners on July 21, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 are a chance for people to “meet the people behind their fruits and flowers,” Mariah says. The events include live music and creations of the culinary arts chef from Richland College in Decatur.

Triple M Farm offered more of the farm suppers last year but reduced the number in favor of adding more family events and activities on Saturdays to meet customer requests this year.

Mariah expects Future Farmer Days to be an especially fun day, with activities already planned for the younger set on Aug. 5. The event will include a “pizza garden.”

More opportunities keep popping up. When Mariah found that their kettle corn vendor for the Mum Fest was about to retire, she decided to buy the company. Now they have a kettle corn business too.

