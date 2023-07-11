People are also reading…
After the derecho, there’s one area, 80 acres or 100, that’s a little worse than the rest. A lot of it is trying to elbow its way back up, so we can go ahead with fungicide to try to maintain plant health going into fall. Crops are responding to the beneficial rains we have gotten. Wheat harvest was delayed for some because of the showers that came through. Everybody’s happy with rain totals, and they didn’t all come at the same time. Fungicide application has been very busy — helicopters, planes and sprayers are all running at brisk pace trying to get fungicide on.