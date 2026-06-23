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Our area is nearly wrapped up with wheat harvest and most double-crop beans that have been planted have emerged rather quickly thanks to some timely showers and warmth to get them going. This past week had a little precipitation to slow the harvest down for a day, but it wasn't quite enough to keep the beans and corn from showing minor signs of drought stress. Luckily the nights have been cool, and the morning dews have been heavy to help ease the gap between rains. The week ahead looks a little more promising for meaningful moisture as most corn fields are pollinating.