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Much-needed rain moved through our area at the end of week, providing anywhere from three-fourths to 2 inches of rain. This slowed down soybean harvest a bit, but only kept machines out of the field chasing corn for a day or so. Nonetheless, yields are still running strong, and most corn is now testing dry. Many soybean fields continue to hang on to some green leaves and stems but are testing dry. The week ahead looks to have a couple of hot days, but the latter part of the week should bring in some fall weather finally!