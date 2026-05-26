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This past week was soggy and cold, so there wasn't much activity in the southwestern part of the state. A slow-moving system tracked through that took a couple days to clear out. Some spots reported as much as 3 inches of rain. The good thing was that any early-stage bean plants that were under water weren’t hurt too much since the temps stayed cool and cloud cover remained for a couple more days until the excess water found its rightful ditch or creek. The corn is still gaining uniformity and finding the spring-applied nitrogen. Additionally, there was a little wheat lodging with the heavy rains in the first part of the week. Some were able to stand back up, but those that were a little further along with fill stayed down.