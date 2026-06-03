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We had some “dry out” time this past week and capped it off with some well-timed, light to moderate rains. Corn is growing fast — gaining a new leaf every 2.5 days. Beans similarly are gaining height and steadily flowering. There was a small amount of replanting going in just ahead of the weekend. Farmers in the area are right on the cusp of wheat harvest. Some have nosed in to find mid-20s for moisture, so with the coming week looking dry and sunny, we should have a good push by the end of the first week of June.