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We’re down to the short rows! For the most part, several growers in the area are left with just a few fields of double crops to finish out the year. We had a good stretch of running last week and have a clear near-term forecast to help put a bow on this harvest season. It seems there is some rain in the long-term forecast, but we’ll believe it when we see it. The wheat fields look great with last week’s rain helping to even them out. On a final note, despite the $6-plus diesel and mostly dry conditions during harvest (little to no compaction issues caused), I’m surprised by the amount of tillage that has been done — might be something to watch in the future.