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Significant harvest progress was made this past week with a long stretch of hot (mostly) dry days. Just a rough estimate, our area is probably nearing 35% complete. There were a couple of days with very spotty rain showers that would send the trucks and carts running. Often, they’d be able to get back into the field the following day. Most are glad to see the rain move in Sunday night into Monday morning because of the much-anticipated relief coming behind it. Most of the week ahead shows highs in the 70s and clear until the following weekend.