People are also reading…
Wheat harvest in our area has started with the help of a threatening week of rain in the extended forecast. Some early varieties are still testing in the mid-teens and reporting average to above-average yields so far. By the end of the week, farmers in the area will be full swing into wheat and planters will be chasing combines to get their doubles in. As for corn and beans, there was a bit more spraying completed as both begin to fully canopy. The county does have a few mid- to late-March-planted corn fields that have tasseled and look great.