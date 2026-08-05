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It won’t be much longer till a few brave ones start harvest! The early corn is likely a couple weeks away from reaching a “reasonably efficient” moisture level to run through the dryer. And we have some short-season beans that are beginning to yellow as well — I’d suspect these will be ready closer to the end of the month. Otherwise, the later part of the week cooled down and brought some rain with it on Friday and Saturday. The upcoming week is forecasted to be mild again with rain moving in at the end of the week.