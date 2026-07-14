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Don’t say it too loud, but our area continues to see some timely rain to keep the crops progressing well. We saw some scattered rain showers move in towards the end of the week, with more widespread, soaking rain Friday/Saturday. While other areas to our south and west received catastrophic amounts of rain, we saw ranges from 2 to 6 inches across a four-day period. We’ll take it, but we’re praying for those that sustained significant property and crop damage in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois from the flash flooding. The fungicide/insecticide treatments are performing well, and there are no signs (yet) of significant disease pressure.