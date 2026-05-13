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The Monroe County area had another quick burst of planting in scattered pockets just ahead of another weather front that moved through Friday night and Saturday morning. Luckily, weather events seem to be spaced just right, allowing some planting and application progress to be made each week. The early corn seems to have found the nitrogen and is advancing through its stages rapidly. Soybeans are still begging for some warmer temps, so they remain a little off-color and slow to gain height. The cooler temps are also causing slow activity on most herbicide applications. Meanwhile, the wheat is loving it and “packing on pounds.”