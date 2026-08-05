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Summer is movin’ on, state fair right around the corner along with school buses making their way through the rural routes and the beginning of a new school year soon. Our weather has been on the milder side, with cooler temps and light rains to end the week, most amounts reported in the half inch or less category. We can only hope that the proverbial State Fair rain arrives to help finish up our crop prospects. As we continue to celebrate the 250th year of our country lets pray for our service men and women in harm's way and pray for peace. God Bless America.