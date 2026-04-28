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Drew DeSutter farms with his dad Jim, uncle Randy and cousin Matthew in Knox, Mercer and Henry counties. He returned to the farm after graduating from the University of Illinois in 2009 with a degree in ag business and farm management. The family follows a 50-50 corn-soybean rotation and has been using no-till for 30 years. DeSutter also has a few cows and puts up hay in the summer. He and his wife, Adrienne, have four children and live in New Windsor. He is active in the Knox County Farm Bureau.