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On-and-off rain showers have continued throughout the week. Soybean fields were sprayed in between rains — not ideal conditions, but the waterhemp and overall weed pressure has reached the point where something had to be done. One of the apps I follow shows a field with over 16 inches of rain for the month so far. Overall, the corn in the immediate area looks fairly good, though some problem spots are starting to show. Soybeans are handling the excess moisture much worse, with yellowing and drowned-out areas becoming more noticeable. I think the amount of rain we’ve had will have a bigger impact on yields than most people expect, but time will tell.