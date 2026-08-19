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We picked up as much as 9.5 inches across a lot of our crop ground over the past week. For perspective, the Amazon rainforest averages 60-120 inches of rain annually, and one of my farms is already sitting at 66 inches over the past 365 days. A few farms in the area saw gusty winds strong enough to snap plants. Bottom ground flooded, and the waterways are doing exactly what they’re designed to do. What all this excessive rain and humidity means for a crop this late in the season is still an open question, but we’re about to find out.