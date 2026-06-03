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Hot and dry conditions dominated the week in our area. A significant amount of post‑spraying was completed, and a few soybean fields were spotted in for replant. Some of the 15‑inch beans on lighter soils didn’t achieve the stand farmers were hoping for, but overall, the crops look solid. Corn has entered that awkward mid‑growth stage where certain fields appear stronger than others. Weather has been ideal for haymaking, and while a rain this weekend would certainly be welcome, these early‑June dry stretches usually work out fine — so long as July brings timely moisture.