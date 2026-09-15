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A little bit of corn has come out in the area over the past week. Early reports suggest yields are running behind in the last couple of years. The combination of excessive rain and periods of extreme heat seems to have had more impact than many expected. It’s still early, though, and most of what’s been harvested so far is short‑season corn. Soybeans are beginning to show color, but the majority still appear to be a ways from being ready. Maturity is progressing, just not rapidly.