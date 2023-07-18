People are also reading…
Crop conditions are pretty decent right now after some much-needed rain on Saturday, July 8. Most corn in the area is going into pollination right now, and some more rain would be appreciated. With temperatures forecasted in the upper 80s to mid-90s all week, the corn will be needing another drink. A lot of fungicide is being applied to corn and beans right now, and most are discovering weed pressure in beans and corn. With conditions so hot and dry at application time, a lot of chemicals and residuals did not work very well.