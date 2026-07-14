People are also reading…
Another warm week with scattered rain showers. Soybeans replanted in ponds are emerging. Last week's excellent conditions for glufosinate were a blessing, as it appears waterhemp is dying even though many were 2 feet tall due to rain delays. Some commercial applicators are still trying to catch up on overdue herbicide applications. Most soybeans are flowering, with some setting pods. A few early-planted corn fields are pollinating. Water-damaged areas in corn and beans are still evident but looking much better after this week's heat and sun. Wheat harvest and double crop bean planting are complete in the area. Mixed reports on yield, but I didn't hear many significant quality issues. Fungicide applications were just getting started at the end of the week.