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Another good harvest week. There are not too many beans left in the area but still a good amount of corn. The corn has dried down quickly with most moisture at 16% or below. Corn yields in our area continue to be average or below. We mostly missed the rains late last week. We received about two-tenths altogether over three days, so it didn't slow us down too much. We should wrap up corn this week unless we have a major breakdown. Fieldwork and cover crop seeding are picking up. Have a safe week everyone.