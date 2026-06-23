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This past week brought severe storms into our area. Besides heavy rainfall, some fields sustained hail damage, causing some extreme losses in some places. The advantage is that crops are at a stage where recovery can take place, but how much is unknown. We have received over 7 inches of rain in June with more in the forecast. This has played havoc with haymaking and post spraying of herbicides. We all know it takes a lot of faith to farm — this year is proving that point.