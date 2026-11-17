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The 2026 growing season took many twists and turns as it does each year it seems. Spring planting got off to a good start in our area and stands were excellent. Moderate rainfall occurred in April and May, but then heavy rains came in June which led to oversaturated soils. This led to stand reduction and some nitrogen reduction, which ultimately affected the overall corn yields. Soybeans benefited from late-season rainfall to post better-than-expected yields in our area. Overall, we were pleased with the outcome of this season. Plus, we gained two grandchildren this year which brought us much joy! Have a wonderful holiday season and blessings to you and your families!