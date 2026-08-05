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The heat wave passed earlier in the week and we are currently getting a reprieve from the uncomfortable weather we had been experiencing. A timely rain of just under an inch fell over the weekend, giving the crops just what they needed. Crops are flourishing under these conditions. Unfortunately, grain prices are moving the wrong way since the crop is currently under no stress. Our attention is beginning to turn to harvest details. Equipment and grain bins need checked out. It’s hard to believe that harvest is only six weeks away!