DICKINSON, N.D. – With the cattle herd grazing in the background, ag producers, researchers, and others stood in tall native prairie pasture listening to experts speak on the latest technology in livestock research, during the first day of NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center’s (DREC) field days held at the Manning ranch.

Chris Augustin, DREC director and soil scientist, said he decided to have two days of field days so the center could feature its extensive research.

“DREC has a lot going on among livestock, agronomy, and horticulture. I feel it’s important to outreach that work to everyone. We had field days across two days because trying to hold these events at both the center and the ranch in the same day does not work logistically,” Augustin said.

In Williston at NDSU Williston Research Extension Center (WREC), a large crowd of more than 300 rode on flatbed trailers pulled by shiny new Case IH tractors. A brand-new Case IH 8250 combine with a MacDon header stood in the parking lot as if it were ready to chew up big acres.

Chris Schauer, interim director of WREC, said they are searching for a new director after Jerry Bergman, former WREC director, retired at the end of 2022. Bergman, at one time in his long career, was director of both the Montana State University Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney, Mont., and WREC in Williston. He was well-known for breeding safflower varieties.

“I’m the interim director here at WREC, but I also live down in Hettinger and manage the research center down in Hettinger (NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center). But we’re glad everybody came today for the dryland tours and the horticulture tour,” Schauer said.

At WREC and DREC, John Norgaard, State Board of Ag Research and Education (SBARE), said in the past year, “NDSU had really good luck on the funds that we got from Legislature.”

“It was a great year for NDSU and North Dakota Agriculture. At SBARE, we are a listening group trying to determine the priorities of agriculture in the state of North Dakota,” Norgaard continued. “We meet with all the commodity groups, the Extension people, and ag research, and we try and put together the most important priorities for ag in North Dakota. That information is delivered to the legislators for funding purposes.”

At WREC, producers and others stopped at such sites as a massive field of kernza for seed increase, where the perennial intermediate wheatgrass rose to more than 4-4.5 feet tall. A soil pit was also dug to show the long length of the roots and how important kernza could be in carbon storage, as well as a dual crop for forage and grain.

NDSU soybean varieties were also featured at DREC. Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder, pointed to the thriving flush of soybeans saying, “This is the first soybean trials at DREC ever. Soybeans are over $15 a bushel. That is a big deal,” Miranda said.

Lindsay Malone, NDSU assistant professor in climate smart ag, talked about soybeans and low phosphorus fields. They are doing a study across the state supported by the North Dakota Soybean Council and SBARE.

“In general, we have low phosphorus in our fields, and we need to add phosphorus,” Malone said.

Augustin presented DREC’s interesting hula hoop trials, studying acidic soils in several different sites and researching how lime mitigates acidic soils.

Nanoy Bandillo, assistant pulse breeder, showed ND Crown, a new large kabuli variety of chickpea that is moderately resistant to Ascochyta blight and has high yield. He said the pulse market, including chickpeas, lentils, and peas has grown to a billion-dollar business.

“North Dakota and Montana provide 80 percent of the pulse market, and one of the things that is needed is high-protein peas,” Bandillo said.

Livestock research included a unique cattle monitoring software system, fertilizer impacts on forage nitrates, heifer development and finishing, and the interplay of cow size in production systems.

Field days were held at the individual NDSU research centers across the state in mid-July where top research on dryland and irrigated crops, horticulture, and livestock were presented. Hundreds of people attended at nearly all the locations in spite of statewide rain showers and cloudy skies at many sites.