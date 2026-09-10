A free concert will once again be offered at this year’s Big Iron Farm and Construction Show on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Performing this year will be a pair of American country music bands, Eli Young Band and LANCO.
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A free concert will once again be offered at this year’s Big Iron Farm and Construction Show on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Performing this year will be a pair of American country music bands, Eli Young Band and LANCO.
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