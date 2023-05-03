CARRINGTON, N.D. – Tysen and Markie Rosenau are young third-generation farmers growing their operation on the family farm established by Tysen’s grandfather, Jack, near Carrington. The couple has three children: their son, Brayden, and their daughters, Ember and Peyton, with the birth of Peyton happening last February during a fierce winter storm.

The Rosenaus will be summer producers for Farm & Ranch Guide and will share more about their operation as the growing season approaches.

During that winter storm in 2022, Tysen explained how the family got Markie to the hospital in time for the birth – with the help of their John Deere 7830 tractor.

CHI Carrington does not have an obstetrics ward, so the family needed to go to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for the birth. Tysen thought they could stay at a hotel in Jamestown if the weather got bad.

However, they didn’t get a chance to implement that plan. Markie went into labor several hours later at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, all while a winter storm was brewing in the Carrington area. Freezing rain and snow blowing across roadways created icy roads and whiteout conditions, causing the Foster County Sheriff's Office to announce a no travel advisory.

“A jackknifed semi was blocking the county road – there was poor visibility, snowdrifts on the roads, and pure ice,” Tysen explained. But the family needed to at least make it to CHI St. Alexius Carrington, where Markie, who works as a registered nurse at the hospital, could be evaluated in the emergency room and taken by ambulance to Jamestown – escorted by snowplows.

The Rosenaus headed out in their Suburban on gravel roads to avoid the semi, but they had to turn back when the road conditions were even worse than they thought.

However, the farm family had a John Deere tractor, and what better way to drive on slick roads?

Parents and kids climbed up into their green tractor, bringing all their bags, and Tysen drove the tractor down the ditch and up to the county road. He put the snow pusher attachment down to clear the road up to the jackknifed semi, and the tractor was able to grip the icy roads, make it around semi, and down the road.

“Visibility was still a little bad, but my father-in-law actually picked us up at the edge of town, and then took us to the hospital. They don’t typically deliver babies in Carrington, so we had to catch an ambulance ride to Jamestown,” he said, adding Markie did okay during the nail-biting event.

The ambulance took them to the Jamestown hospital, with snowplows driving ahead of them to clear roads, and Markie delivered Peyton Ann Rosenau at 12:24 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022.

2023 planting season

That same John Deere tractor is now ready to tackle planting this spring. According to Tysen, all the spring planting farm equipment for 2023 is “actually outside, lined up in the yard, and then it just got snowed on.”

The forecast at the end of April called for a week of warmer weather, so they were hopeful the snow would soon be gone.

When the soil is ready and the fields are no longer wet from the heavy snow, the Rosenaus plan to plant corn, hard red spring wheat, soybeans and natto beans this year.

“We’re usually planting around that April 25 to May 1 timeframe, but this year it’s probably going to be around May 20,” Tysen said. However, that won’t necessarily be any later than last year when two blizzards blew through the state in April, bringing significant snow.

In the spring of 2022, the Rosenaus didn’t start planting until May 18, but as the chair of the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council (NDCUC), Tysen has frequently been asked if he is worried that planting may be starting too late this year.

“I’ve been asked if I’m getting nervous or worried about planting being late this spring. And I said, ‘Well, last year we planted late, and we ended up having really good yields, so I guess I’m fine with it,’” he said.

Upgrading machinery

Tysen has been preparing for planting season all winter. Inside his heated shop, he has been working on upgrading and maintaining the farm’s machinery.

“I’ve been working on stuff in the shop with the cost of some of this new equipment. Over the last couple years, we've actually taken that more of a ‘rebuild’ approach rather than a ‘trade-in’ approach,” he said. “We’ve really been hitting it hard in the shop this winter to rebuild some of this machinery piece by piece.”

One of the machines Tysen upgraded was his 24-row John Deere corn planter.

“Due to the lack of availability of planters, we upgraded our planters by removing all of our old row units and then putting on the newest, the latest and greatest stuff, software and wiring harnesses and everything else,” he said.

Tysen and Markie, as representatives of the NDCUC, have given several tours to trade teams, legislators, and others around their farm. They have given tours to farmers and others from many countries. An ethanol trade team from Mexico came in February when there was a lot of snow covering the farm fields, so the Rosenaus had to get creative.

“We took them through the shop, and I had my corn planter all ripped apart in the shop, so they got to tour all that and then we showed them the grain bins, the grain dryer, combines and all that stuff in the shop,” he said. “They got a good showing, and they were pretty impressed with just how big some of that stuff (farm equipment) actually is.”

Carrington FFA American Star finalist

Tysen is a graduate of Carrington High School and has an associate of applied science degree in farm and ranch management from Bismarck State College.

From the time he was young, farming was always in his blood. He enjoyed riding with his dad in the tractor and combine, and he quickly learned how to operate them.

“I pretty much knew all along that I wanted to farm. I worked for my dad on the farm and was driving machinery since I was probably 8 or 9 years old,” he said.

Tysen joined the Carrington FFA chapter in high school, and as a sophomore he completed an amazing project – raising and harvesting crops on his own rented land. He earned recognition as an American Star Farmer finalist.

“My brother was renting land from my dad to farm, and then he went off to be a doctor. My dad said, ‘Well, instead of me taking his land back, would you want to start farming it then?’ So that's how I got my start as having my own ground to grow crops on,” he said.

On that land, Tysen developed his FFA project, but he also began farming because he was ready to start making his own farm decisions. He grew soybeans, followed by wheat, and later corn. He made all the production decisions on his own, including the varieties of seed, type of fertilizer and when to apply it, and what to spray and when to harvest. Tysen also realized the importance of marketing and risk management.

While he was farming his own land, Tysen still worked for his dad – and went to school, too.

“Planting starts about the time high school ends, but there were plenty of days where I was lucky enough to have agriculture first period,” he said. “I would wake up at 5 a.m. to run the drill until 9 a.m., and then I’d go to school. Just as soon as practice was over, I would go home and work until 10 p.m. or so.”

Adding natto beans

On the farm, Tysen and his dad decided to add natto beans to help the farm continue to be profitable.

“Natto beans are a Japanese food and are actually fermented soybeans. They are a non-GMO identity preserved bean,” he said. “When growing them, we have isolation borders around them, and after harvest, we haul them to Richland IPC, Inc., elevator in Wahpeton.”

Over the last few years, Tysen has been taking over more and more of the family farm from his dad, so it now is about “80/20,” he said.

Last year, they were surprised to find yields turning out to be above average, especially after the wet spring led to a dry summer.

“At first, it was looking pretty good, but we got pretty dry during the summer, so I was a little nervous that we were going to be disappointed. But once we got going combining, it turned out to be pretty good – above average yields and then the prices followed,” he said.

Tysen said prices are “good right now,” which helps with the high input costs. He says seed and chemical were higher this year, and that they want to work with programs to reduce those costs as much as they can.

Ahead of planting this spring, Tysen has been analyzing his farm data from last year’s harvest to make decisions on hybrids and the right maturities that will work best on their farm. Sometimes they may change soybean maturities depending on when they will be able to get in the field.

Preparing to plant

When the Rosenaus plant, they will spread dry fertilizer in the fields ahead of seeding or planting.

“We typically cover up our fertilizer applications with tillage, whether that is vertical tillage or a field cultivator, depending on the moisture,” he said. They use the planter for corn, but they’ll use the air seeder for wheat, soybeans, and natto beans.

On the farm this year, Tysen will have the help of one full-time person, one part-time, and then two H-2A employees. That allows them to plant crops in a timely manner and finish in good time.

“They’ll be here through the duration of the season,” he said.

Tysen was elected by his peers to serve as NDCUC chairman. He represents corn producers in District 4, consisting of Eddy, Foster, Griggs, Stutsman and Barnes counties. He has testified about issues to the North Dakota State Legislature.

“Being chair of the NDCUC is worth it to see our checkoff dollars at work and how they directly help our operations with marketing our corn,” Tysen concluded.

Thank you to Tysen and Markie Rosenau for allowing our readers to following along with their operation during the 2023 growing season. We wish them the best of success!