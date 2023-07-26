CARRINGTON, N.D. – Timely showers with cooler temperatures in the 70s to low 80s, unusual for mid-July in North Dakota, are providing good conditions for the Rosenau’s spring wheat. The corn, however, could use more sunshine, although the moisture has been great for all the crops on the farm.

“It has been cool out, which is probably good for the grain-filling process, but on this corn, I’d like to see a little higher temps just to push this corn along,” Tysen Rosenau said. “We have a good start, but it could falloff relatively quickly if it stays cool like this.”

Overall, the crops on the farm are looking good for this time of year, especially with the rain events every few days.

“Things are looking pretty good,” he said. “We have just been getting some little showers here and there now, a quarter to a half-inch pop-up showers. Luckily, we have been getting enough of them to keep us going.”

Tysen explained the wheat is filling heads, the soybeans are currently anywhere from the R1-R3 stage, and the corn is just getting to the VT stage.

“Our wheat is done flowering and is filling now,” he said. The risk of Fusarium head blight was low this year in the region, so Tysen decided it didn’t need a fungicide application.

The Rosenaus recently finished spraying a second herbicide application on the soybeans.

“The natto beans were hit earlier and then the soybeans just got done for the second time. In particular, we were spraying the soybeans to get rid of the volunteer corn from last year,” he said.

Tysen said the residual herbicides have been working well for them, so far.

“I've been really happy with them,” he said. “They have had the moisture to get activated, so they have been holding pretty good and we have seen some pretty good control on the residuals later in the season here.”

Later in the season, Tysen will spray to clean up weeds with a late pass of herbicide.

“We will have to clean up with a late pass of glyphosate, but this time of year, the beans have canopied, so pretty much most of the spraying is over,” he said.

There are a few projects they are completing now that the planting equipment is no longer needed this year. They are finishing maintenance on spring planting equipment and greasing it all before it is stored on the farm.

“We’re working on this equipment, trying to get it back in shape for next spring. We’re running some of our spring tillage equipment and the planter through the shop now, refreshing and checking everything over – the chains, shovels, blades and other parts,” he said.

In addition, they have been moving grain to fulfill contracts and cleaning out bins ahead of harvest.

“We are moving some grain, taking corn to the ethanol plants out west or up to Canada. We have also been shipping soybeans down to AGP in Aberdeen (S.D), trying to get these bins cleaned out for before harvest,” Tysen said.

With wheat harvest first, Tysen will make decisions on whether to take their spring wheat to the nearby elevator or store it on farm as he is cutting it.

“It depends on the quality. If it’s good quality this year, I’ll probably move it right to town, but if it has of any sort of quality problems, we usually put it in the bin and wait for the right discounts,” he said. “If there is low protein, they will discount you heavy at harvest time. But typically, over time, the discounts will go away, and if you can store it for a while, there is always somebody looking for wheat that doesn’t care about protein.”

Next week, Tysen, chair of the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, and his wife, Markie, will be going out to Washington, D.C., for Corn Congress.

“There will be team meetings and ag policy meetings with corn growers from across the country at Corn Congress,” Tysen said. The kids will be staying with Markie’s parents.

On the home front, Tysen and Markie took the kids to the lake over the Fourth of July weekend. The parents and their kids have also been busy with T-ball and baseball.