CARRINGTON, N.D. – Cooler temperatures in the 70s and smoky skies from wildfires settled in around the Tysen and Markie Rosenau farm in mid-August. With those conditions and little rain, their spring wheat has not progressed to where it is ready to be cut.

“I’m waiting to spray (the wheat). But with the cooler weather and the smoke, it just doesn’t seem like it wants to progress,” Tysen said.

The Rosenaus were watching the skies for rain, as little had fallen over the past couple of weeks, but moisture was in the forecast for Aug. 13.

“We haven’t been getting much for rain here east of Carrington. To the west and south of our farm, they have been getting some pretty good rains in the last two weeks, but here, we have not,” he said. “Fortunately, we have got a good chance for rain tomorrow. We’re slotted for a half-inch to an inch, so that’s what we’re holding out hope for.”

Tysen said lack of direct sunlight from the smoke combined with the heat of August has probably been saving his other crops since they haven’t been getting much moisture.

“They are not quite as hot as they would be if temperatures were higher, and they’re not losing as much moisture,” he said.

The other crops are doing well on the farm, but moisture is still needed.

“The corn is looking good. It has been getting some color to the kernels and pollination was good, so that’s been looking good,” he said. “There have been some marginal areas that are burning up due to the lack of moisture, but the rest of it looks good and the grain is filling.”

Tysen has been scouting the crops “pretty hard,” especially for aphids in the soybeans. They are also planning to scout the natto beans.

“With the soybeans, we are in the midst of scouting for aphids and hitting a few fields here and there, spraying for aphids,” he said.

The natto beans will harvest around the same time as the soybeans, since the nattos are rated 0.03 maturity, while the soybeans are rated 0.9 to 0.09.

“We have more beans than we normally do, so we put in some earlier ones, just to get the combine rolling,” Tysen said.

With the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, Tysen said they had a board meeting the end of July.

“We had board training a couple of weeks ago, and then last week, we had our quarterly meeting for the Corn Council in Fargo. So I was down there on two different days,” he said. They had some funding requests and finished some normal business.

On the home front, Tysen and Markie’s two older kids, Ember and Brayden, are getting ready for returning to school.

“Brayden is going into kindergarten and Ember is starting preschool, so they’re both pretty excited,” Tysen said.

Markie works part-time at the Carrington hospital and has been taking over some yard maintenance duties at their farm home.