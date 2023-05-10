For horse owners, spring is also known as “shedding season” – the time of year when horses begin to lose the thick winter coats they grew to help insulate them from cold winter temperatures. But a horse that is not shedding his coat may be signaling that a metabolic illness has set in.

Cushing’s disease, now referred to as Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID), is one of the most common diseases for horses over 15 years of age. The illness affects a horse’s pituitary gland and causes the horse to produce excess levels of various hormones. It is estimated the condition affects 20-30 percent of horses in the over 15-year-old group. The disease can affect a horse’s overall health and performance, according to Tami Parrott, an equine science and veterinary medicine instructor at Montana State University.

“Horses that have Cushing’s can have inflammation in the hooves that can be painful and they may not be able to be ridden,” Parrott explained. “They will also likely have lethargy and a loss of topline muscles over the back that can lead to a change in saddle fit and decreased strength.”

Because of these effects, horses with Cushing’s/PPID may also have an increased risk of tendon and ligament injury.

Unfortunately, once a horse has developed Cushing’s/PPID, the condition is permanent and there is no cure.

Treatment

Fortunately, there are treatments available on the market for horses that have Cushing’s/PPID.

Parrott said one of the most common drugs is called “Prascend,” which is an oral tablet with the drug Pergolide.

“This drug is administered once a day for the rest of the horse’s life,” she said. “Blood tests can tell if the medication is working appropriately at the dose being administered. Often, if the horse has classic clinical signs of a long haircoat that is not shedding, owners will see this resolve and know the medication is working well. Other clinical signs may be visibly resolved, as well.”

Another metabolic condition that may affect older horses, including the “easy keepers” that quickly put on excess weight, is Equine Metabolic Syndrome (EMS). EMS causes horses to develop “fat pads” where fat usually collects, mostly at the crest of the neck and the tail head.

To determine how significant EMS is in horses, a Cresty Neck Score (CNS) may be given. According to the University of Minnesota, the CNS score is used to monitor changes in neck thickness, which could indicate the progression of a physical disorder. The range of scores runs 0-5. Breeds most likely to become “cresty” include draft horses, draft mixes, Morgans and most ponies.

The university noted that stallions typically maintain more of a crest than geldings or mares “because fat in their neck is a characteristic that is indicative of the sex of an animal.”

If horses develop a cresty neck that indicates EMS, there is no medication to treat the condition, but owners should limit calories and increase exercise.