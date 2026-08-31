As drought conditions continue to impact ranchers across the Northern Plains, Farm Rescue is launching Operation Hay Lift, an effort to help farm and ranch families secure the feed they need to care for their livestock.
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Farm Rescue was founded in 2005 and has helped more than 1,300 families since its inception. The organization’s mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury, or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and manpower to perform time-sensitive services. Through the generosity of volunteers, donors and business partners, Farm Rescue helps families continue their operations during times of crisis while giving them the opportunity to focus on recovery.