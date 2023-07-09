In terms of cash bids, durum prices are sitting in the same range they’ve been in for a while, with a lot of bids right now at $8, although there are a few at $7.75.

“The National Durum Index is at $7.83, so we’re still mostly higher than that,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Looking at new crop bids, there’s a bit more variance, with prices between $7.75 and $8.15. The story for durum has been kind of the same. We’re only seeing short-term buying as everyone awaits the new crop production.”

On June 30, USDA released its acreage report, which provided updates to the March prospective plantings report. The durum numbers were “a bit surprising,” Olson noted. “Nationally, durum acres came in at 1.48 million. That’s down 9 percent from last year and a big change from the March number, which was 1.78 million acres.”

By state, North Dakota is now at 750,000 acres, which is lower than last year when the state had 790,000 acres, and it’s over 200,000 lower than the March estimate. Montana came in at 650,000 acres, which was lower than last year and also the March estimate of 730,000 acres.

“When the March numbers came out, we did think that they were a little high based on what producers were saying. But that June number is over 300,000 acres lower,” she said. “I’m not really sure what to think about that. That’s a pretty big change. We were still thinking we’d see higher acres than last year, just not as large as predicted.”

Olson also pointed out there really hasn’t been a market reaction to those numbers yet, but it will be interesting to watch because a lot of the focus is on the North American durum crop. The absence of a market reaction was also “a bit of a shock.”

At the end of June, Canada also updated its durum acreage number, although there was not a big change. There was a slight decline from their earlier estimate, but it’s still over 6 million acres, which is up marginally from last year.

Another big issue for the market is crop condition. The durum in North Dakota, Olson noted, is still in mostly good shape, but there has definitely been a drop in condition ratings in recent weeks due to the heat and a lack of new moisture across the region.

The most recent crop progress report had the North Dakota crop rated 64 percent in good-to-excellent condition, and about one-third of the crop had headed out already. The durum areas have been catching some moisture, but not in significant quantities and, again, it’s been really variable.

“The good news is that in the last week or two, the temperatures have been more moderate, so we’re not seeing as much heat stress,” she said. “But when we look at the moisture maps, the northwest part of North Dakota has only gotten 20-50 percent of normal precipitation in the last month. In southwest North Dakota, which grows less durum, they’re pretty good on moisture. So, again, we need to see some additional precipitation.”

The Montana durum crop is faring fairly well and is rated in mostly fair to good condition, but overall looks to be “pretty good.”

And the Canadian durum crop bears watching, as well. The bulk of their durum is grown in Saskatchewan, which has had some pretty dry conditions in parts of the durum area. Their crop condition ratings have come down, as well. For Saskatchewan, 42 percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent, but 30 percent is rated poor-to-very poor.

The market, along with the U.S. and Canada, will be closely watching those crop conditions.

On the demand side, Olson said there hasn’t been much change for domestic use as it still remains pretty strong.

“There’s still a fair amount of fourth quarter coverage that needs to be booked from the pasta mills, and, again, they’re just waiting and buying it on an as needed basis,” she said.

On the export side, the U.S. is only a month into the new crop year, which started on June 1, and exports have been relatively quiet. There are sales on the books of about 3.5 million bushels (MB). That compares to 4.5 MB a year ago.

“Interestingly, we’ve sold none to Italy yet. In fact, most of our sales right now are categorized as ‘unknown destinations.’ We actually don’t know where most of the sales have gone to at this time,” she said.

Looking at the world situation for durum, Italy is harvesting their durum crop, and there have been reports that they’ve been getting some rain during harvest and that’s causing some concerns about quality. Looking into the next year for supply and demand factors, Olson said production is expected to be marginally lower, but continued steady demand, which will lead to more decline in ending stocks. She said it’s possible ending stocks could reach a 30-year low.

Looking ahead at some of the dynamics the market may consider, expected higher import demand from both Europe and North Africa is one of them.

“Obviously, we’re really not seeing that yet. I would say at this time there’s just a lot of uncertainty in these next couple months, especially with the weather to see what production looks like,” she said. “But, as it stands, world durum supplies are pretty tight, so we will see what happens.”