As I sit at my kitchen table and look at the snow flurry-filled gray sky, I can’t help but think about last weekend when temperatures were hovering around 80 degrees and I spent most of the weekend doing yard work. It was too warm for this time of the year, for sure, but the blue sky and the chirping birds and the upcoming gardening season made the time fly by. Pulling weeds didn’t seem like a chore, but more like a small treat in that it allowed or required me to be outside immersed in nature. Now, as pumpkin soup thaws in the microwave, and I’m wearing three layers, it feels more difficult to have energy for the upcoming week and I feel like my mental health is, well, saggy.
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