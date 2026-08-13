It happened after supper. I was standing on our small front patio and watering the strawberry bed on one side. Behind me were flowers and a small vegetable garden. To my right was a gravel path that leads up to the cement patio and the front door.
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It happened after supper. I was standing on our small front patio and watering the strawberry bed on one side. Behind me were flowers and a small vegetable garden. To my right was a gravel path that leads up to the cement patio and the front door.
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