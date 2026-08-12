My friends are on safari in Africa, and I’ve been lucky enough to see some of their photos and videos. The environment and animals are truly inspiring and remarkable. I surprised myself at the emotional response I had when I watched a video of a herd of elephants cross a river – and how the massive adults took so much care to make sure the babies safely made it to the other side. I was moved to tears witnessing their actions, which, in my mind, arose from survival instincts, intelligence, and emotion. My friend said it was a “Jimmy V” day, and I could understand why he felt that way.