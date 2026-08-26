Here in Montana, many are busy with haying and grain harvest. As a young girl helping my mom, preparation for harvest included a big grocery shopping trip to Havre along with the usual one or two trips to Big Sandy each week. Harvest meant filling the refrigerator in the basement with Shasta pop and a watermelon or two. It meant helping my mom build the 10 a.m. “lunches,” the noon meal, the 4 p.m. lunch, and then of course, supper. It meant staying up late and helping with the dishes. Even as a young girl, I understood the hustle and stress felt by the adults.