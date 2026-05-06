We’re living in the season of hope. Welcome to spring! Here in south-central Montana, the grass is getting greener each day, baby calves are bouncing around pastures, and my lilacs are quickly developing buds. Like many of you, I spent this weekend working on various yard projects and developing a mental to-do list of upcoming projects. As I was removing screws from the boards of my wishing well that was destroyed by a severe December windstorm (one of the first projects on the list), my arms and face began to redden. A nice cool breeze would be a sign to take a break. It wasn’t too long after that I noticed dark clouds building in the southern skies. We need rain badly, and I wished the clouds would open up and deliver. Mother Nature put on a good visual show, but only a trace of rain reached the ground.