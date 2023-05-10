Kinze Manufacturing is launching two planter models for 2024 featuring the company’s new 5000 Series row unit that’s designed to enhance planting precision, boost productivity and reduce daily maintenance time.
The sleek-styled cast row unit is fully redesigned for planting at any speed up to 12 miles per hour. The unit will be available on Kinze’s new 5900 and 5700 planter models, both equipped with the easy-to-use Blue Vantage display and powered by Blue Drive electric drive.
Key features include greaseless gauge wheel arms, scraper-equipped shim-less adjustable spoke gauge wheels, maintenance-free double bushing parallel arms and a long-life outside disc opener scraper. The 5000 Series row unit is also available with residue control, closing wheel, fertilizer and seed handling options to fit the needs of any farm.
For more information visit Kinze.com.