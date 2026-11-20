In 1861, a scientist collected a soil sample from native prairie near what is now Tamaroa, Illinois. The prairie has since become farmland, and the surrounding landscape has undergone generations of agricultural development. But a jar of soil preserved at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign offers researchers a rare opportunity to find out what has changed beneath the surface.
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