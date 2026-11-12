Matt Mulica
Keystone Policy Center
The Honey Bee Health Coalition recently announced an updated version of its Varroa Management Decision Tool, a free interactive resource that helps beekeepers identify Varroa mite control methods suited to their colonies' needs. The updated tool reflects the shifting landscape of Varroa control and aims to allow beekeepers to spend less time sorting through labels and more time making informed decisions for healthier honey bee colonies.
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