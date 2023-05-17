A sausage at Washington State University has made history. The pork came from gene-edited pigs developed at the university, which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization to have the pigs enter the food chain for human consumption.
“It’s important for a university to set the precedent by working with federal regulators to get these animals introduced into the food supply,” said Jon Oatley, a professor in the Washington State-School of Molecular Biosciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine. “If we don’t go through that process, all of the research we’re doing is for naught because it will never make it out into the public.”
Oatley uses the gene-editing tool, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats or CRISPR, to improve genetic traits in livestock. He’s working toward FDA approval for a line of gene-edited pigs.
He undertook the investigational food-use authorization process for five gene-edited pigs to show that food made from the animals is safe to eat. The FDA authorization is limited to those particular pigs. But it shows that gene-editing livestock to quickly produce desirable traits for improved food production is viable for helping feed a growing population.
The 2-year-old pigs were processed at the Washington State-Meat Lab. The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected the meat as it does with all meat products.
The pigs were originally gene-edited in a way that would enable researchers to use them to sire offspring with traits from another male pig. Known as surrogate sires, the technology first gene-edits male animals to be sterile by knocking out a gene called NANOS2 that’s specific to male fertility. The animals can then be implanted with another male’s stem cells that create sperm with that male’s desired traits to be passed to the next generation.
People are also reading…
Surrogate-sire technology can expand dissemination of valuable genetics in livestock. It has the potential to improve meat quality and the health and resilience of livestock.
The surrogate-sires’ progeny, which aren’t gene-edited, haven’t yet been reviewed by the FDA for possible inclusion in the food chain. Securing the investigational approval for the five pigs required clearing a number of hurdles. The FDA waives some fees for nonprofits such as universities, but by the time the process was completed, Oatley’s team had spent two years and about $200,000 collecting data for the authorization.
Only one other organization, the Acceligen company, has had a gene-edited animal receive FDA authorization to enter the food supply. The FDA in 2020 made a low-risk determination for products made from “slick-haired cattle.” They’re gene-edited to have coats that increase the animals’ resilience to warmer temperatures.
Other companies have had genetically-modified animals approved by the FDA, but the approach was transgenic. That’s a different technology involving inserting deoxyribonucleic acid from outside species into the genome of an organism. Gene-editing works only within a species’ DNA and can make changes that could develop naturally or through traditional breeding practices.
The public often holds misconceptions about gene-editing, Oatley said. He hopes that the Washington State example will help dispel misinformation and improve perceptions of this technology, he said.
“There’s a trust that comes with university-based research,” he said. “At Washington State we’re all about the science. We just want to make sure the research is valid, and the animals we produce are healthy.”
Visit youtube.com – search for “WSU makes history with CRISPR sausage” – to watch a video about Oatley’s work.
Sara Zaske is a writer for Washington State University News & Media Relations.