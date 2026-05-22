The Asian longhorned tick -- Haemaphysalis longicornis -- is an invasive tick species originally native to China, Japan and other East Asian countries. As of now, the Asian longhorned tick has been identified in more than 280 counties across 26 states. The presence of the Asian longhorned tick in the United States was first confirmed in Mercer County, New Jersey, in 2017. Since its initial detection, the species has rapidly expanded its range. It has spread into states adjacent to Wisconsin, including Illinois, Iowa and Michigan. In June 2025, the tick was confirmed in Van Buren County, Iowa, highlighting its ongoing expansion throughout the country.