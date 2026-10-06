Executive Summary
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Featured Topical
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Executive Summary
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Weeks of extreme heat and limited rainfall can change cattle ponds quickly. Water levels decline, while cattle often spend more time standing …
Anthrax is a serious disease of cattle that pops up somewhere almost every year in South Dakota and the Midwest. It’s caused by a bacteria tha…
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.