I saw the first corn tassel on my farm July 16 and as I write this most of it is in bloom. We have had wind and rain to help with the pollinating; our rain has been sufficient and timely, although not overly plentiful. Most of it has been short bursts of storms – although we did have one nice soft-soaking rain last week.
There hasn’t been much going on in this area with farmers between hay crops and grains in the growing stages. There are reports of Japanese beetles moving into the bean fields, but so far the infestation is not too bad. Aphids and spider mites have also been seen.
Jimmy Ellis reports he saw one ear that was silking; it has 16 rows.
“The potential is there for a good crop,” he said.
He explained that June weather determines the number of rows; he thinks that month’s dry weather didn’t affect it very much. But corn still needs to pollinate and set its length, which will be determined by the hot and dry weather in our forecast.
There’s water hemp in the area, which farmers have been re-spraying. I’ve been told there is some on the creek side of my farm, but so far none on the side where most of the corn acres are located.
Some farmers who make silage are spraying with fungicides to reduce toxin risks and prevent tar spot. Ellis said he through they were spraying the fungicide a little earlier than other years.
He also reported his second-crop hay yields were about a third of first crop. He talked to a farmer in Houston County, Minnesota, who said he had 300 bales first-crop and 30 for his second crop. In our township, one farmer has done third crop; others are gearing up to harvest next week.
The small grains are about ready to harvest; I see rye and a little bit of oats in our township. My young renter who is in Idaho combining wheat is getting 70 bushels on his monitor. He’s doing 10 acres per hour; he reports some fields have a 30 percent slope. The land is in the hilly Palouse area.
My travels the past couple of weeks took me to Eitzen, Minnesota, in the far-southeast corner near the Iowa border. They have had very little rain and there were concerns about not having a crop at all, so I was surprised to see healthy corn and beans. It’s not a perfect crop, but much better than I was expecting from the reports I received.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.