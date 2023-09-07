Corn roots secrete certain chemicals that affect soil quality. In some fields the effect can increase wheat yields by more than 4 percent. That’s when wheat is planted subsequent to corn in the same soil, researchers from Switzerland’s University of Bern found.
Findings from several field experiments show the effects are variable. But in the long term the corn-root effects may help produce grain without the need for additional fertilizers or pesticides, according to the University of Bern.
Earlier studies conducted by the university’s researchers showed that benzoxazinoids – natural chemicals which corn plants release through their roots – change the composition of microorganisms in the soil. That influences growth of subsequent plants that grow in the same soil.
In the recent study researchers investigated whether plant-soil feedbacks of that kind also occur in real-life farming conditions.
“Such field experiments are essential to test the transferability of basic research into practice, and thus assess the potential agronomic benefit,” said Valentin Gfeller, who worked on the project as a doctoral student at the University of Bern and who now works at Switzerland’s Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL.
During a two-year field experiment researchers grew two lines of corn, only one of which released benzoxazinoids. The researchers then grew three winter-wheat varieties on differently conditioned soils. They showed that the excretion of benzoxazinoids improved germination and increased tillering, growth and crop yield.
In collaboration with researchers at Switzerland’s University of Basel, the researchers at Bern confirmed that benzoxazinoids influence the community of bacteria and fungi in and on corn roots. But soil nutrients weren’t altered.
Benzoxazinoids proved to be particularly persistent in the soil. The extent to which wheat growth and overall yield are directly or indirectly affected by benzoxazinoids through soil microorganisms will continue to be studied.
The research was published in eLife. Visit elifesciences.org – search for “Gfeller + Waelchli” – for more information.