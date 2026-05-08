Staff at University of Minnesota
Throughout Minnesota's forests, the invasive shrub common buckthorn poses serious threats to forest health and ecosystem function. That fast-spreading invader crowds out native plants and can quickly take over woodland spaces, making it a top target for land managers and restoration crews across the state.
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