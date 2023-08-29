Related to this story

World visits Wisconsin farmer

NEOSHO, Wis. – With sheep, chickens, pigs and turkeys to tend, Jeanne Telderer doesn’t have time to travel the world. Instead the world comes to her.

Climate change challenges practices

The United States has had 363 weather and climate disasters since 1980. That’s resulted in damages and costs of about $1 billion, according to…

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

I didn’t see much happening around the area this past week. The small-grain harvest is finished and some late third-crop hay is being harvested.

Number of farms to halve

The number of farms globally will shrink in half as the average existing farm size doubles by the end of the century, according to a new study…

“Jumping genes” help plants adapt

“Jumping genes” – or transposons – are sections of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – that can copy themselves and jump between different parts of …