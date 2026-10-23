To be honest, every time I see a sign or read an article that says, “U.S. farmers feeding the world,” a little retrograde peristalsis kicks in. Look, I get it; it’s a feel-good marketing slogan. I say “Coolbeans” all the time – much to the annoyance of my Science For Success colleagues) – so I know a feel-good brand when I see one.
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Shawn Conley is a soybean and small-grains agronomist with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences, and the UW-Division of Extension.