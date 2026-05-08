Sheila Babbitt
Michigan State University
Michigan State University researchers have uncovered new insights into what drives Colorado potato beetle populations by analyzing 16 years of data. The team found that although heat is still the best predictor of when beetles appear and how abundant they become, other environmental factors like precipitation and moisture in the air and soil also shape population trends in significant ways.
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